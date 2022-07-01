HC adjourns Saritha’s petition

It appoints amicus curiae to help it decide on the plea filed on Swapna’s statement

I The Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned to July 11 the hearing on a petition filed by Saritha S. Nair, accused in the solar scam cases, seeking a directive to provide a copy of the statement given by Swapna Suresh, accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case before a subordinate court, and appointed an amicus curiae to assist the court to decide on the legal question whether a statement recorded under section 164 of the CrPC is a public document. Justice Kauser Edappagath appointed High Court lawyer K.K. Dheerendrakrishnan as amicus curiae when the petition came up for hearing. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the statement given by Swapna was a public document. Therefore, the petitioner was entitled to get a copy. The petitioner needed the copy as she learnt that certain allegations against her might have been allegedly mentioned in the statement.



