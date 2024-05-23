HC adjourns plea for implementing ban on PVC flexes

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court adjourned to July 22 hearing on a public interest litigation seeking a directive to the State government and the Department of Local Self-Governments to ensure that various orders banning the use of PVC flexes and advertisement boards in public places are strictly implemented.

The petition was filed by Human Rights Foundation. The court had last time directed the State government to see that various orders issued in connection with the use of PVC flexes in public places shall be strictly complied with. The petitioners said that the government had issued orders, guidelines, and circulars banning 100% PVC flex for advertisement purposes in public places and insisted that polyethylene recyclable banners certified by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) as PVC free and with recyclable logo, printing unit name, and certificate number/QR code from the PCB be used. However, they were not being strictly complied with, the petitioner contended.

The petition also sought a directive to constitute a special team under the leadership of secretaries of the Local Self-Government Institutions and the police force to ensure the use of 100% cotton for all advertisement boards/ hoardings and other related usages.

