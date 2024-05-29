GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC adjourns plea for English titles for criminal laws

Published - May 29, 2024 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to July 22 the hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a directive to provide English titles to new criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The petition was filed by High Court lawyer P.V. Jeevesh. According to him, the Central government has given titles in Hindi and Sanskrit languages to these important legislations. The nomenclature in Hindi and Sanskrit would create confusion, ambiguity and difficulty for the legal community of non-Hindi and non-Sanskrit speakers, especially those belonging to the southern part of the country. In fact, Hindi is not spoken by even half of the population – 41% of the total population of the country, the petitioner cited.

The petitioner pointed out that Article 348 of the Constitution of India mandates that even the names and authoritative texts of laws enacted by the Parliament and State assemblies should be in English though Article 343 says that Hindi shall be the official language. The actions of the Centre was an example of the linguistic imperialism and were against the principle of federalism.

