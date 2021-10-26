HC adjourns petition by Monson’s driver

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned till Friday the hearing on a petition filed by the driver of the fake antiquities dealer, Monson Mavunkal, against police harassment

The petition was filed by Ajith E.V. of Ernakulam seeking a directive to the Circle Inspector of Police, Cherthala, and the Station House Officer, Ernakulam North police station, to desist from harassing the petitioner.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Director-General of Prosecution sought more time to file a detailed affidavit on the probe being conducted into the allegations against Monson.

According to the petitioner, he had earlier appeared before the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Alappuzha, for interrogation in connection with a cheating complaint against Monson filed by one Rajendran Pillai and given statements on August 7. The petitioner was threatened by Monson after he learned that the former had disclosed details regarding the case.

He feared that these police officers were close to Monson and he would be detained and harassed by them. The petitioner said Monson was close to many senior police officers and had threatened him that he would be implicated in criminal cases and put behind the bar.