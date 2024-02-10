ADVERTISEMENT

HC adjourns Isaac’s plea against new ED summons

February 10, 2024 05:55 am | Updated 05:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned to February 12 a writ petition filed by former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac challenging the new summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and also a notice asking him to appear before the agency on February 13 in connection with the investigation into the issue of masala bonds by KIIFB.

In his petition, Dr. Isaac submitted that like the earlier summons which was withdrawn later by the ED, the fresh summons did not mention what was the violation committed by him. The action of the ED was illegal and arbitrary. The court also posted on February 12 the petition filed by KIIFB challenging ED summons issued to it.

