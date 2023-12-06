HC adjourns hearing on Thomas Isaac’s appeal on ED summons

December 06, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala HIgh Court on Wednesday adjourned to December 7 hearing on appeals filed by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and others challenging a single judge’s order allowing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to issue fresh summons to them as part of its investigation into a case relating to the floating of masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The single judge in its order had clarified that the pendency of the writ petitions challenging the ED summons would not stand in the way of the ED issuing fresh summons to any person, including the petitioners, and to continue investigation. However, it will be subject to further orders from this court, the single judge had said.

The writ petitions were filed by Dr. Isaac and K.M. Abraham, Chief Executive officer, KIIFB. Dr. Isaac said in his petition that the ED had issued two summons to him under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the Income Tax Act and the Code of Civil Procedure asking for details of his role in the KIIFB with respect to issue of masala bonds. But the agency had not revealed the nature of the violation, if any.

