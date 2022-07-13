HC adjourns hearing on survivor’s plea in actor assault case

She takes objection to Dileep’s plea to implead in her petition

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to July 22 hearing on a petition filed by the survivor alleging political interference and attempts to sabotage further investigation in the 2017 actor sexual assault case.

When the petition came up for hearing, the court orally observed that serious allegations had been levelled against the further investigation. The court said it would consider whether the allegations made by the survivor in her petition were unnecessary or not at a later stage.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas made the oral observation when counsel for the survivor sought to adjourn the hearing on a petition. The petition sought a directive to the Crime Branch not to file the final report in the case till a report was received from the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on examination of the memory card of phones seized from the accused.

Survivor’s charge

Counsel for the survivor told the court that it was learnt that the FSL report on the examination of the memory cards had been produced before the court. However, she did not get a copy of it. The court then said that the examination of the memory card had no connection with the allegations in the petition

Meanwhile, the survivor took exception to the plea of Dileep for getting himself impleaded in her petition. In a statement, she alleged that she had reliable information that the accused and his counsel were influencing the higher authorities to block a free and fair investigation.

She said that there was no legal right for the accused to be heard and allowed to design an investigation of his choice. If the accused was impleaded in a petition in which she had raised her apprehension about the probe, the purpose of the petition would be defeated.