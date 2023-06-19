HC adjourns hearing on Sudhakaran’s plea against the 1995 conspiracy case

June 19, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to June 27 a petition filed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran seeking to quash a conspiracy case registered against him for allegedly firing on CPI(M) leader and now LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan inside a moving train in Andhra Pradesh in 1995.

The court also extended till June 27 the stay on further proceeding in the case against Mr. Sudhakaran. The case was registered by the Thampanoor police on a complaint filed by E.P. Jayarajan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are cited as witnesses in the case. The charge against the Congress leader was that there was a conspiracy to endanger the life of CPI(M) leaders—Pinarayi Vijayan, late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, and E.P Jayarajan.

Mr Sudhakaran was then district president of the Kannur Congress Committee and an MLA from Kannur. According to the prosecution, as planned earlier by the accused, the fourth accused Sasi of Thalassery, who died after the charge sheet was filed, and P.K. Dineshan of Kannur, the fifth accused in the case, boarded the Rajadhani Express train from New Delhi on April 11, 1995, in which Jayarajan was also travelling on April 12 at 10.20 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the train was nearing the Chirala railway station in Andhra Pradesh, the fifth accused, with the intention to murder Jayarajan, waited near the wash basin and fired upon him two rounds from a revolver. The bullets hit Jayarajan’s neck and caused serious injuries.

In his petition, the Congress leader contended that the charge sheet was filed maliciously by the police at the instance of Mr Jayarajan to harass him. The incident took place in 1995 and the complainant and the prosecution had taken various steps to arraign him as accused. The prosecution’s action would not legally sustain in the eye of law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.