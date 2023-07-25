ADVERTISEMENT

HC adjourns hearing on Satheesan’s petition

July 25, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to August 10 the hearing on a writ petition filed by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan seeking an inquiry into the allegation of corruption in the implementation of the AI camera project in the State.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai and Justice V.G. Arun adjourned the hearing as the Advocate General sought more time to file a detailed affidavit in response to the petition.

Meanwhile, in an affidavit, Lyte Master Lightening India(P) Limited, which withdrew from the contract for the installation of AI cameras, submitted that the refusal of the consortium members to accept the AI cameras identified by the company with all the specified feature, the demand for additional payment and proposed deduction in the assured profit forced the company to withdraw from the project.

The company also found that the project would only result in loss and apprehended that the performance guarantee would not have been possible without the AI cameras identified by it.

