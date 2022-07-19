HC adjourns hearing on Saritha’s petition
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to July 25 the hearing on a petition filed by Saritha S. Nair, an accused in the solar scam, challenging the order of the Ernakulam Sessions court dismissing her plea for a copy of the statement given by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case before a magistrate court.
The petitioner contended that the statement given by Swapna under Section 164 of the CrPC was a public document. Therefore, she was entitled to get a copy. She feared that certain allegations might have been levelled against her in the statement given by Swapna Suresh.
