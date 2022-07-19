Kochi

HC adjourns hearing on Saritha’s petition

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to July 25 the hearing on a petition filed by Saritha S. Nair, an accused in the solar scam, challenging the order of the Ernakulam Sessions court dismissing her plea for a copy of the statement given by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case before a magistrate court.

The petitioner contended that the statement given by Swapna under Section 164 of the CrPC was a public document. Therefore, she was entitled to get a copy. She feared that certain allegations might have been levelled against her in the statement given by Swapna Suresh.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2022 8:39:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/hc-adjourns-hearing-on-sarithas-petition/article65658874.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY