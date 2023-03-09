HC adjourns hearing on Prithviraj’s plea in Kantara case

March 09, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned to March 22 the hearing on a petition field by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran seeking to quash a case registered against him under the provisions of the Copy Rights Act for allegedly using a song composed by the music band Thaikkudam Bridge in the film Kantara without the band’s permission.

The court also extended till March 22 its interim order staying the further proceedings in the case. The case was registered on a complaint of the band saying that the use of its composition had infringed the copyright of the band.

The actor said that he was only a director of a company which distributed the film. Therefore, he could not be charged with the offence for the copyright violation.

