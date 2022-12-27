HC adjourns hearing on plea to ease traffic congestion at Edappally

December 27, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has adjourned to January 11 the hearing on a writ petition seeking to take effective steps to prevent illegal and unauthorised parking of vehicles on the service roads of the national highway bypass between Gold Souk and Edappally Junction.

The petition was filed by T.G.N. Kumar of Vennala. According to him, besides unauthorised parking, a make-shift arrangement made by the traffic police, providing U-turn for vehicles going to LuLu Mall, had caused hindrance to traffic flow on the highway. The petitioner also pointed out that passengers going to the airport were forced to take a long route through Container Road which was mostly used by heavy vehicles. The entire problem could have been sorted out had Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) extended the metro up to the airport at Nedumbassery. The petitioner said the flyover at Edappally was not wide enough to take care of the ever-increasing traffic.

KMRL termed as preposterous and inane the petitioner’s allegation that heavy traffic blocks occurred at Edappally owing to the unscientific construction of the flyover. In fact, Edappally Junction, which was infamous for traffic congestion, accidents, and long hours of traffic blocks, has been relieved only because of the construction of the flyover, it said.