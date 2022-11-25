HC adjourns hearing on plea for police probe: conspiracy to attack Governor at Kannur University

November 25, 2022 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned by two weeks the hearing on a petition filed by K.V. Manoj Kumar, president, Indian Lawyers Congress, Kannur district unit, seeking a directive for a police investigation into the alleged conspiracy to attack Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during a function at the Kannur University in 2019.

The court also kept in abeyance the further proceedings on a complaint filed by him pending before the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate court. According to the petitioner, the court posted the complaint for recording a statement of the petitioner, instead of ordering an investigation.

The petitioner pointed out that a proper investigation was indispensable to book the culprits behind the conspiracy.

