  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC adjourns hearing on plea for police probe: conspiracy to attack Governor at Kannur University

November 25, 2022 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698
Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court | Photo Credit: TH

The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned by two weeks the hearing on a petition filed by K.V. Manoj Kumar, president, Indian Lawyers Congress, Kannur district unit, seeking a directive for a police investigation into the alleged conspiracy to attack Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during a function at the Kannur University in 2019.

The court also kept in abeyance the further proceedings on a complaint filed by him pending before the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate court. According to the petitioner, the court posted the complaint for recording a statement of the petitioner, instead of ordering an investigation.

The petitioner pointed out that a proper investigation was indispensable to book the culprits behind the conspiracy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.