HC adjourns hearing on plea against withdrawal of nominations to KU Senate

February 28, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to March 14 the hearing on petitions challenging the action of the Chancellor in withdrawing 15 nominated members from the senate of Kerala University. The petitioners contended that the Chancellor had no power to withdraw the nominations made to the senate.Therefore, his action was illegal. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.