HC adjourns hearing on plea against move to appoint Priya Varghese

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to November 2 the hearing on a writ petition challenging the move of Kannur University to appoint Priya Varghese, wife of K.K. Ragesh, private secretary to Chief Minister, as associate professor of Malayalam in Kannur University.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while adjourning the hearing, also extended until further orders its interim directive to Kannur University not to make any appointments from the provisional rank list for associate professor that contains the name of Ms. Varghese.

The petition was filed by Joseph Skariah, assistant professor of Malayalam at St. Berchmans College, Changanassery.

The petitioner contended that the three-year leave taken by Ms. Varghese for attending the faculty development programme could not be taken as teaching experience reckoned for appointment to the post of associate professor.

However, Ms. Varghese, in her affidavit, pointed out that the deputation period for completing research for obtaining Ph.D. degree and the period of deputation in the post of Director of Student Services could be counted for determining the minimum qualification for the post of associate professor.

Meanwhile, Kannur University justified its decision to select Ms. Varghese for the post, saying the selection was conducted by a committee of experts constituted in accordance with the provisions of the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2018.

It said in an affidavit that the approved seniority list was yet to be finalised and the appointment would be made after the Syndicate gave its approval. At the time of submission of application, Ms. Varghese had experience of 11 years, three months, and two days as assistant professor and therefore she was fully qualified to apply for the post. The marks were awarded by the committee taking into consideration the merit of the candidates for the award of marks under its head.