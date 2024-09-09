GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC adjourns hearing on plea against mining at Thottappally

Petition filed by BJP leader Shone George challenges govt. approval for mining of mineral sand on the basis of an order passed under the Disaster Management Act

Published - September 09, 2024 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to October 3 the hearing on a public interest litigation challenging the action of the government in allowing mining of mineral sand at Thottappally in Alappuzha on the strength of an order passed under the Disaster Management Act .

The Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaq and Justice S. Manu also granted the State government further time to file statements in response to the allegations in the writ petition. When the petition filed by BJP State leader Shone George came up for hearing, the court orally noted that every year, mining is allowed based on the order passed under the Disaster Management Act, bypassing environmental laws. It could not be allowed.

After the floods

According to the petitioner, the illegal beach sand-mining takes place without obtaining any permit or licence under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957, or the Offshore Areas Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002. The government was allowing the mining on the basis of the order issued under the Disaster Management Act for cutting open the sand bar to alleviate the flood risk, consequent to the situation that arose after the 2018 and 2019 floods.

The order was still being used to circumvent licence requirements under atomic minerals regulations, ecological impact clearance and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for offshore mining activities, the petitioner said.


