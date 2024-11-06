ADVERTISEMENT

HC adjourns hearing on plea against land acquisition for Wayanad township

Updated - November 06, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to November 12 hearing on a writ petition by Harrisons Malayalam Limited and Elstone Tea Estates Limited challenging the State government decision to acquire their land for setting up a new township for landslide survivors in Wayanad.

When the petition came up for hearing, the State government submitted that it would consider paying compensation to the landowners if they executed a bond. A decision in this regard will be taken within two days. When asked about the stand of petitioners, the counsel for them submitted that they were not willing to execute a bond and wanted the compensation to be paid to them.

The government proposed to acquire 65.41 acres from Harrisons Malayalam Limited’s Nedumbala Estate and 78.73 acres from Elstone Tea Estate in Pulppara near the Kalpetta bypass for the township.

