HC adjourns hearing on Mohanlal’s plea

November 15, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to November 29 the hearing on petitions filed by actor Mohanlal and the State government seeking to quash the order of the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court dismissing the plea of the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) to withdraw prosecution proceedings initiated against the actor in the illegal ivory possession case.

The petitioners contended that the public prosecutor had filed the application for withdrawal of the case against the actor after duly applying his free mind and careful consideration of the material placed before it.

When the petition came up for hearing, the court orally observed that the question that arose in the case was whether an illegal possession of something would be legal when the ownership was granted after the crime was registered.

The court orally noted that at the time of the seizure of the elephant tusks, the actor did not have a certificate of possession as mandated under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He was granted the certificate by the Principal Chief Conservator of the Forest later.

