HC adjourns hearing on Mohanlal’s petition

‘The actor has no locus standi to challenge the order in illegal ivory possession case’

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 29, 2022 19:13 IST

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition moved by actor Mohanlal challenging the order of the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court dismissing the plea of the prosecution to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against him in the illegal ivory possession case.

When the petition came up for hearing, Justice Mary Joseph orally observed that the actor, who was an accused in the case, had no locus standi to challenge the order. The court said that it could be challenged only by the State government.

CrPc provision

The court also noted that under the provision of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), no power to file applications for withdrawal of prosecution proceedings had been conferred on the accused. The State government could file such an application. However, the accused could not do so.

If the court decided that the accused had such a right, all the accused would start filing such petitions before the court for withdrawal of prosecution proceedings.

In his criminal revision petition, the actor contended the magistrate had issued the order without considering the legal and factual aspects of the case and without application of mind. The magistrate had dismissed the plea for withdrawing saying that challenge against the validity of the certificate of ownership was pending before the High Court.

The petitioner submitted that the reasoning was illegal because the High Court had not issued any interim order based on the writ petition. The court also asked the State government to submit its response to the actor’s petition.

The court will take up the petition for further hearing after the Onam holidays.

