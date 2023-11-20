ADVERTISEMENT

HC adjourns hearing on KSRTC plea

November 20, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to December 18 hearing on a writ petition filed by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) challenging the All India Tourist Vehicles (Permit) Rules, 2023 allowing buses with all India tourist permits to operate their vehicles as stage carriages.

The KSRTC also sought a directive to the Transport Commissioner to take appropriate steps against the operation of all-India tourist permit vehicles through the nationalised routes/sector and other notified routes. The petition pointed out that the rules allow passengers travelling in a tourist vehicle with an all-India tourist permit to board from various locations and have diverse destinations. They implied that a shared purpose and destination were not mandatory unlike the stage carriage operators. It argued that the rules were manifestly inconsistent with the definition of ‘contract carriage’ and ‘tourist vehicle’ as stated in the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules.

The court also asked the Centre to respond to the petition.

