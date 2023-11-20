HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC adjourns hearing on KSRTC plea

November 20, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to December 18 hearing on a writ petition filed by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) challenging the All India Tourist Vehicles (Permit) Rules, 2023 allowing buses with all India tourist permits to operate their vehicles as stage carriages.

The KSRTC also sought a directive to the Transport Commissioner to take appropriate steps against the operation of all-India tourist permit vehicles through the nationalised routes/sector and other notified routes. The petition pointed out that the rules allow passengers travelling in a tourist vehicle with an all-India tourist permit to board from various locations and have diverse destinations. They implied that a shared purpose and destination were not mandatory unlike the stage carriage operators. It argued that the rules were manifestly inconsistent with the definition of ‘contract carriage’ and ‘tourist vehicle’ as stated in the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules.

The court also asked the Centre to respond to the petition.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.