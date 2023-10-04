HC adjourns hearing on handing over houses to endosulfan victims

October 04, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to October 16 the hearing on a petition seeking a directive to the Kasaragod District Collector to hand over the houses built for endosulfan victims in Enmakaje grama panchayat in Kasaragod.

The petition was filed by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust alleging that the houses constructed by the trust for endosulfan victims had not been handed over. When the petition came up last time, the court wanted the Collector to hand them over by October 15.