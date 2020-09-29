HC adjourns hearing on expulsion of students

KOCHI

29 September 2020 22:46 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned till October 8 hearing on a writ petition challenging the action of the authorities of St. Joseph Public School, Manalimukku, Ernakulam, expelling some students from online classes because of their inability to pay the full school fee.

When the petition filed by parents of the student came up, the CBSE submitted that schools could fix fee only in terms of the actual expenses being incurred for running the institution and making profit should not be the motive.

The court had earlier directed the school authorities not to expel students from the online classes on the ground of their failure to pay the full fee.

