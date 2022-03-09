HC adjourns hearing on Dileep’s plea

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to March 17, the hearing on a petition by actor Dileep seeking to quash the criminal case registered against him for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to do away with the investigation officers in the actor assault case.

In a statement filed before the court, the Crime Branch had said that the forensic examination report on the mobile phones of the accused pointed to the deletion of the major part of the data with regard to the criminal conspiracy from their phones.

It pointed out that major extraction of data took place on January 29 and 30, 2022, after the Kerala High Court directed them to produce the phones before the Registrar General. It was crystal clear that Dileep, thus, had tampered with the evidence.

It also pointed out that the Crime Branch had obtained vital evidence against Dileep and others on analysis of the forensic reports.