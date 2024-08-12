HC adjourns hearing on appeal of Siby Mathews

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to September 4 the hearing on an appeal filed by former IPS officer Siby Mathews against a single judge’s order directing the police to register an FIR against him in connection with the allegation of his revealing the identity of the survivor in the Suryanelli rape case in a book written by him.

The Bench, while adjourning the hearing, also extended till September 4 its interim stay on the single judge’s order.

The order of the single judge came on a writ petition filed by K.K Joshwa, a retired police officer, seeking to register an FIR on his complaint lodged with the Mannanthala police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.