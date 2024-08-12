GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC adjourns hearing on appeal of Siby Mathews

Updated - August 12, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 06:52 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to September 4 the hearing on an appeal filed by former IPS officer Siby Mathews against a single judge’s order directing the police to register an FIR against him in connection with the allegation of his revealing the identity of the survivor in the Suryanelli rape case in a book written by him.

The Bench, while adjourning the hearing, also extended till September 4 its interim stay on the single judge’s order.

The order of the single judge came on a writ petition filed by K.K Joshwa, a retired police officer, seeking to register an FIR on his complaint lodged with the Mannanthala police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.