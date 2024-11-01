ADVERTISEMENT

HC adjourns hearing on appeal against registration of FIR against police officers

Published - November 01, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned to November 4 hearing on an appeal filed against a single judge’s directive to a magistrate court in Malappuram to pass an order on a petition by a woman from Ponnani seeking registration of an FIR based on her complaint of sexual assault against IPS officer Sujith Das and other police officers.

The appeal was filed by Vinod Valiyathur, Ponnani Circle Inspector.

When the petition came up for hearing last time, the Bench had ordered deferring registration of the FIR on the basis of the magistrate court’s order. The directive by the single judge came on a petition filed by the woman. She alleged that the police failed to register an FIR and investigate her complaint. The State government had submitted that a preliminary investigation report said that the woman’s statements were contradictory and that there was no prima facie evidence to register an FIR.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US