HC adjourns hearing on appeal against registration of FIR against police officers

Published - November 01, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned to November 4 hearing on an appeal filed against a single judge’s directive to a magistrate court in Malappuram to pass an order on a petition by a woman from Ponnani seeking registration of an FIR based on her complaint of sexual assault against IPS officer Sujith Das and other police officers.

The appeal was filed by Vinod Valiyathur, Ponnani Circle Inspector.

When the petition came up for hearing last time, the Bench had ordered deferring registration of the FIR on the basis of the magistrate court’s order. The directive by the single judge came on a petition filed by the woman. She alleged that the police failed to register an FIR and investigate her complaint. The State government had submitted that a preliminary investigation report said that the woman’s statements were contradictory and that there was no prima facie evidence to register an FIR.

