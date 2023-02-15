ADVERTISEMENT

HC adjourns hearing in Unni Mukundan case

February 15, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to February 16 the hearing on a petition filed by actor Unni Mukundan seeking to quash a case registered against him for outraging the modesty of a woman scriptwriter. When the petition came up for hearing, Saiby Jose Kindangoor, counsel for the actor, submitted that the contentions of the woman that the actor had produced a false affidavit in her name saying that the case had been settled out of court were a pack of lies.

He submitted that he had informed the court only the contents of an email sent by the woman to the petitioner and had not filed any affidavit sworn to be by her. Besides, the petitioner had the audio clip in his possession which said that she did not intend to go head with her complaint.

The court had earlier vacated the interim order staying further proceedings in a case registered against the actor after counsel for the woman submitted that the actor had produced a false affidavit in her name

