HC adjourns govt. plea against award of compensation

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned to June 3, the hearing on an appeal filed by the State government against a single judge’s directive to pay a compensation of ₹1.50 lakh to the eight-year-old girl who was allegedly harassed and insulted by a Pink police officer at Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, in public view.

When the appeal came up for hearing, the government pleader sought to adjourn the hearing. The government argued that there was absolutely nothing on record to show that the police officer had used abusive language or humiliated the petitioner.

The single judge had exceeded its jurisdiction and proceeded to adjudicate the claim on the basis of uncorroborated and unsubstantiated statement of witnesses. The single judge ought not to have granted compensation on the sole reason that the girl had started crying on intervention of the police officer.