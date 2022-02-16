Kochi

HC adjourns Fort Kochi hotelier’s bail plea in POCSO case

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to February 21 the hearing on a petition by Roy Vayalat, a hotelier in Fort Kochi, seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The case has been registered on a complaint of a woman from Kozhikode alleging that he had molested her 17-year-old daughter during a DJ party at his hotel last November.

The petitioner said that the complainant had been raising allegations against the petitioner’s hotel in social media and was threatening the petitioner for quite a long time with mala fide intention. The complaint had been filed to pressurise the petitioner to get unlawful gains from him.


