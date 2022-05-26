HC adjourns bail plea of actor-producer

Petition posted for further hearing today

Petition posted for further hearing today

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the prosecution whether Vijay Babu, actor-producer, could be granted more time to travel back to the country and subject himself to the jurisdiction of the court.

When the anticipatory bail petition of the actor in a rape case came up for hearing, the court said that what the court proposed to do was grant him an interim bail so that he could come here, as otherwise, the prosecution was not going to get him. Let him come here and two days after his arrival, the court would hear and decide on his bail plea.

The court noted that he proposed to come on May 30. His passport was already impounded If he did not return on May 30, his bail application could be dismissed.

The prosecutor submitted that after fleeing, he was now dictating terms to the court. The police were after him and even if he did not return, he would be brought to the country in accordance with the law.

He was a person who had fled from justice after fully knowing the registration of the crime and now "he is dictating terms to the court for coming back. This type of practice cannot be encouraged. We don't want his mercy."

The court asked whether the victim would get justice if he did not come here? If the bail plea was dismissed, the prosecution could take him into custody, because he could not go anywhere else. Besides, all the dramatic scenes such as police pouncing upon him, escorting him from the airport and getting him arrested could be avoided., the court said.

The court posted the petition for further hearing on May 27.