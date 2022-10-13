HC adjourns Assembly ruckus case

Petitioners contented that the order of the magistrate court was illegal

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 13, 2022 21:25 IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned by two weeks the hearing on a petition filed by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, K.T. Jaleel, MLA, LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan and former LDF legislators K. Ajith, C.K. Sadasivan, and K. Kunhammed challenging the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, declining their plea to discharge them from the 2015 Assembly ruckus case.

When the petition came up for hearing, counsel for the petitioners submitted that they would soon file another petition challenging the framing up of the charges against them.

In their petition, they contended that the order of the magistrate court was illegal. They contended that they were innocent and the findings in the final report were not supported by any legal evidence and were baseless. The final report was an outcome of a highly tainted and biased investigation to project a totally distorted version of the incidents, they said.

