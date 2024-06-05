GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC acquits accused in rape case of minor

Published - June 05, 2024 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court recently acquitted an accused convicted by the Thiruvananthapuram Special Court in a case relating to sexually assaulting a minor girl at Nedumangad. The prosecution case was that on April 26, 2001 while the victim was returning home after giving food to her father who was working at a paddy field, she was sexually assaulted and raped.

The accused, Biju, was convicted and sentenced to a seven year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹6,00,000.

In his appeal, the accused pointed out that there was no investigation in the case to ascertain the identity of the assailant and the final report was laid solely based on the disclosure alleged to have been made by the assailant before the police in another case registered against him at the Kollam East police station.

The conviction of the appellant was solely based on the identification of the assailant by the victim in court.

After 16 years no conviction can be based on such an identification, in a case where the assailant was a stranger to the victim. The court observed that the conviction of the appellant (accused) in the case, solely based on the identification made by the victim after a period of about 16 years, which was not corroborated by a previous identification procedure, is unsustainable in law and is liable to be set at naught.

It was solely based on the said identification that the appellant was convicted, for there is no other evidence to connect the appellant with the crime. The court passed the verdict while allowing a petition filed by the accused challenging the Special Court’s order.

