Hassainar elected CPI(M) area secretary in Kalamassery

M.E. Hassainar has been elected area secretary of the CPI(M) in Kalamassery after the incumbent secretary, V.A. Zakir Hussain was suspended from the party the other day.

Mr. Hassainar was president for a long time when Thrikkakara was a panchayat.

His election was done at the area committee meeting held at BTR Mandiram at Kalamassery on Monday.