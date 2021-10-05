Hashish oil case associate held

KOCHI

05 October 2021 00:13 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau, Cochin Sub Zone, which had seized 3.5 kg of hashish oil destined for Bahrain from a courier consignment here on September 12, arrested an associate of the sender from Kasaragod on Monday.

The sender was identified and arrested on September 29, from Bengaluru.

The NCB had also seized 11.6 kg of pseudoehedrine that was intended to be sent by courier to Australia.

