Hashish, ganja recovered from house of absconding accused

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 15, 2022 21:11 IST

The Excise Crime Branch on Thursday seized hashish and ganja from the house of an accused who is wanted in connection with the seizure of spirit from a toddy shop at Thottakkattukara in Aluva.

The seizure was made from the house of Rajeev, a resident of Puthenvelikkara and manager of the toddy shop. He has been absconding. The seizure of five grams of ganja and six grams of hashish was made from a cupboard in his house.

The team led by Assistant Excise Commissioner Maju T.M. recovered several documents too. The seized ganja and hashish were produced at the North Paravur Excise range office, and a separate case was registered.

