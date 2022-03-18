Has rejected suggestions of earlier forward caste panel, govt tells HC

March 18, 2022 18:52 IST

Socio-economic survey and population census of all communities

The State government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that it had rejected a recommendation of the Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes Among Forward Communities, under former chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai, to conduct a socio-economic survey and population census of all communities in the State.

The submission was made when a writ petition filed by Nair Service Society general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair challenging the government's sanction for conducting a random sample survey to ascertain backwardness among forward communities came up for hearing.

He contended that the recommendation of the commission headed by K.Sasidharan Nair to do a sample survey was contrary to the recommendations of his predecessor.

The government pleader submitted that due to the financial condition and the COVID situation, the government was not in a position to implement the recommendation of the Ramakrishna Pillai commission.

Disposing of the petition, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan observed that when the government said the recommendation of a commission could not be accepted because of the financial situation, the court was not in a position to pass any orders invoking the powers under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The court made it clear that the petitioner was also free to approach the government after some time, if there was any change of circumstances, with a request to implement the recommendation of the Ramakrishna Pillai Commission regarding the survey.