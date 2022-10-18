Harvest fest to bring curtain down on Pokkali season at Nayarambalam

Curtain will come down on this year’s Pokkali rice cultivation cycle with a harvest festival on Thursday at the Nedungad field collective near Nayarambalam on Vypeen island.

The organisers of the programme, Grassroute, a combine of friends engaged in eco-restoration and mangrove forest regeneration along the Vypeen island coast, said the harvest was the end of the yearly cycle after field preparations and sowing began with rain in early June.

A large number of students are involved in different phases of Pokkali rice cultivation. The rice variety is grown in the coastal areas of Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur district. It is salt water-resistant and can withstand brief flooding during the rainy season ahead of which the fields are sown.

The involvement of college students has turned Pokkali fields into a classroom. For instance, the harvest festival has seen over 90 students from the Vellanikkara Agriculture College participating in the past. Students from Sacred Heart College, Rajagiri College, and SNM College, Malyankara, too have participated in Pokkali cultivation at various stages, said a spokesman of Grassroute.