Hartal throws life out of gear in Ernakulam

The dawn-to-dusk hartal, called by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in protest against the police action against family members of Jishnu Pranoy, was near total in the district on Thursday and was marked by sporadic incidents of violence.

Life was thrown out of gear, especially in the city, as public transport vehicles stayed off the road. Shops and other commercial establishments remained shut and a heavy police force was deployed across the city.

An uneasy calm prevailed in the city till afternoon as a confrontation between the protesting activists and the police loomed large.

A march taken out by Yuva Morcha activists to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Kochi Range IG office turned violent after the protesters pelted stones at police vehicles. Twenty-seven Yuva Morcha activists were booked under sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act) and were remanded in judicial custody.

In another incident, District Congress Committee general secretary and councillor Thambi Subrahmanian and seven others were arrested for blocking vehicles belonging to the High Court of Kerala at Thoppumpady. UDF activists staged a blockade on the National Highway near Kalamassery, causing traffic disruptions for about half an hour

The hartal affected the functioning of government offices, which witnessed poor attendance. At the Ernakulam Civil station, 59 out of the 83 offices were opened in the morning, but had to be closed down a couple of hours later due to staff shortage.

Those who landed at bus stands and railway stations had a harrowing time, having to wait endlessly for vehicles to take them to their destinations. ‘Say No To Hartal’ campaigners operated dawn-to-dusk services in their own vehicles, free of cost, to help stranded passengers.