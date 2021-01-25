Haritha Keralam in mission mode in district

Boost for sustainable waste management

Haritha Keralam Mission, launched across the State as a joint effort by local self-government bodies, Clean Kerala Company and Suchitwa Mission to make Kerala totally clean, has forged ahead in its efforts in Ernakulam district with the formation of Haritha Karma Sena (green army) for seggregation and proper disposal of non-biodegradable waste under all the local bodies in the district.

The green initiative, which has support from the Kudumbashree Mission, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme as well as organisations like Sasthra Sahitya Parishad, has been able to create awareness in society about the need for proper waste disposal and, at the same time create income-generating opportunities for a group of women, said a communication from the Public Relations Department here. Green army members have been given training in 54 panchayats and 13 municipalities in the district so far. The green army had launched its operations in 31 panchayats and 13 municipalities by 2018-19 and since then, works on waste disposal has progressed steadily. Non-biodegradable waste is collected and sorted at a central facility from where materials are sent to recycling units.

The Mission also ensured compliance with green protocol in the recently-concluded elections to local bodies.

Activities to protect water resources in the district included works to clean up and take steps to protect the Cheruvelikunnuchira in Vazhakkulam panchayat and Manjalithodu and Punjakuzhithodu, which pass through Mudakuzha and Vengoor panchayats.

One of the significant achievements under the green mission was the regeneration of 100 waterbodies and ponds over a period of 50 days in the district. The programme was able to regenerate and take measures to protect a total of 163 ponds and small waterbodies over a period of 60 days, the communication added. The Mission swung into action post-2018 floods to properly dispose of waste materials. The action of the green army was most visible in the worst affected Aluva and Paravur areas. A total of 3,000 lorry-loads comprising 10,110 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste was disposed of after the floods subsided.

The Haritha Keralam Mission is a comprehensive programme to achieve total sanitation, protect soil and water, expand agricultural activities and conserve rainwater.