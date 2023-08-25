Haritha Karma Sena workers in Eloor to get cash incentive for Onam

August 25, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Haritha Karma Sena volunteers in Eloor municipality have something to cheer about this festive season.

Their hard work in ensuring proper collection and disposal of non-biodegradable waste across the civic body has prompted the authorities to provide them with a cash incentive on the occasion of Onam. Twenty-six volunteers will receive a share of the total ₹8.96 lakh earnings accrued over the last three years for carrying out doorstep waste collection.

“We had kept aside the amount after meeting the expenses, including salary of the Haritha Karma Sena volunteers from August 2020 to July 31, 2023. The ₹8.96 lakh amounted to about 70% of the earnings achieved by them over the last three years,” said municipal chairperson A.D. Sujil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 26 volunteers enrolled under Yamuna, Ganga and Kaveri groups, 12 persons will receive ₹50,000 each. The rest will get ₹30,000 each. All members will get a bonus of ₹7,000 each. The individual share has been fixed as per the earnings accrued by each group.

Eloor has set an example for the remaining local bodies in the district by ensuring early deployment of Haritha Karma Sena volunteers for doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste. The municipality had encouraged the wards to ensure compliance by announcing ₹5 lakh as development aid to wards utilising the services of volunteers throughout the year.

The municipality had also completed enrolment of households and commercial establishments under the smart garbage monitoring system that aims to streamline waste collection and management. The households and commercial establishments enrolled under the initiative are paying a user fee of ₹50 and ₹100 respectively a month to avail the services of the green volunteers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.