User fee coverage of Haritha Karma Sena pegged at a paltry 52% in Ernakulam

June 13, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The user fee coverage of Haritha Karma Sena (KKS) engaged in waste collection stands at a paltry 52% in the district going by the four-month average between January and April.

This trend, if continued, may disrupt the systematic collection of waste and payment of remuneration to HKS members in the long run. The situation is worse in the rural areas, especially along the eastern suburbs, while the data from Kochi Corporation where HKS had taken over waste collection only at the start of this month is yet to emerge.

Non-biodegradable waste

HKS collects only non-biodegradable waste in rural areas at a monthly fee of ₹50 for households and ₹100 for shops and establishments. “The State Government has issued an order allowing local bodies to bridge the gap in user fee collection through viability gap funding for which provision has been made in plan fund. But this arrangement is restricted to six months after which the system is supposed to be inclusive and self-sustainable,” said S. Ranjini, district coordinator, Nava Kerala Mission.

There are at least 64 panchayats where the user fee coverage is even less than 50%. The worst performing panchayats being Mudakkuzha (5,880 households), Kuttampuzha (9,246 households), and Koovappady (12,847 households) panchayats where the user fee coverage remains pegged at 0.73%, 1.54%, and 2.67% respectively.

Amballoor (6,755 households), Chottanikkara (6,685 households) and Maneed (4,853 households) were among the best performing with 88.92%, 76.27% and 75.23% respectively.

Paid based on numbers

HKS members are paid based on the number of households they cover on the presumption that the users pay the fees. They may be inclined to stop collection of waste from households, which decline to pay the user fee. This may derail the larger waste management arrangements in the longer run.

Local bodies are trying to ensure compliance of user fee by making it incumbent for payment of taxes. Besides, it has also been made a precondition for the allocation of benefits under grama sabhas and distribution of loans through Kudumbashree Neighbourhood Groups. Kudumbashree is also engaged in a campaign for bringing all households under KKS.

Burning waste

There is also the unhealthy practice of burning non-biodegradable waste, including plastic, among households with enough land citing the shortage of kerosene. Some households claim that they do not generate enough waste to avail of the service of HKS.

“We are hopeful that the awareness campaign coupled with the efforts of local bodies and Kudumbashree would help improve the coverage and payment of user fee in the coming months,” said Ms. Ranjini.