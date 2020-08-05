Hard work pays off, say civil services winners

Many a civil services aspirant will agree with Matthews Mathew that grit and determination in the face of failure will ultimately open the doors to success.

Winner of rank 223 in the civil services exam, it took six years of relentless pursuit and hard work for Matthews to turn his dream into reality. “It is a trial and error process. You may fail at times but should never give up the fight,” he said on Tuesday.

A B.Tech holder in Electronics and Communication, Matthews earned an MA in Political Science and International Relations offered by Indira Gandhi National Open University to realise his long-cherished goal. “Keep your expectation levels low and attempt maximum tests and mock interviews. Make newspaper reading a regular habit,” said Matthews, who is elated about having a 10-year subscription of The Hindu. A resident of Kakkanad, Matthews is confident of getting into the Indian Revenue Service.

Vishnu Das of Ooramana in Muvattupuzha, who bagged the 304th rank, said there was no short cut to success. “The learning process should be consistent. One should attempt previous question papers and be thorough with the syllabus,” he said. Vishnu, who took Maths as the optional subject, advised aspirants not to choose subjects that they were not keen to pursue. “You should also have a clear understanding about various aspects related to your home State. I was asked about the prospects of Kerala tourism and the reasons behind the devastating floods that hit the State in the interview,” he said.

Shiyaz K.M. of Aluva, who won rank 422, made it to the top league in his sixth attempt. A postgraduate in Management, he had taken Psychology as the optional.

“I have been teaching psychology and also working as a trainer for IAS aspirants, and that would have boosted my chances of making it through this time. I am hopeful of joining the Indian Police Service,” said Shiyaz, who now works as a High Court Assistant.

Ashik Ali of South Vellarappilly near Aluva, who bagged rank 367, said the civil services exam was not a test of intelligence but one of perseverance. “You should be able to realise your failures and weak points. Work on them through continuous efforts and get guidance from experts,” he said. An engineering graduate, he had resigned from his IT job five years ago to pursue his dream.

For Shahul Hameed of Muvattupuzha, who won rank 388, the love for Malayalam classics penned by renowned writers like O.V. Vijayan and M.T. Vasudevan Nair inspired him to choose Malayalam as the optional. “The reading and critical appreciation of such illustrious works helped a lot while preparing for Paper-II,” said Shahul, who had joined as Secretariat Assistant in the General Administration Department in 2014. He is hopeful of joining either the IAS or IPS.