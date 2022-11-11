Hard copies of Ordinances for removing Governor as Chancellor of State universities to be submitted to Raj Bhavan shortly

ADVERTISEMENT

Two sets of hard copies of the Ordinances for removing the Governor as the Chancellor of the 14 State universities will be delivered to Raj Bhavan shortly.

A detailed circulation note narrating the circumstances that warranted the promulgation of the Ordinance, as mandated by the Kerala Government Business Rules, will be included in the files to be submitted to the Governor.

The government will indicate that the proposals for amending the statutes have to be given immediate effect and it chose the Ordinance route as the State Legislative Assembly was not in session.

The decision of the State Cabinet regarding the Ordinance and its competency in pushing the Ordinance also has to be described in the note. The draft Ordinance will also mention that the Governor is competent to promulgate the Ordinance as the State Legislature was competent for its promulgation.

The government will indicate that the subject matters of the Ordinances come under the Concurrent as well as the State Lists of the Constitution and the State can legislate on the subjects.

One set of the copy of the Ordinances as promulgated will be retained at the Governor’s secretariat and the other copy returned to the Law Department for further action.

An authoritative text of the English translation of the Ordinances related to six universities will be submitted to Raj Bhavan. The authoritative English texts of the draft Ordinances related to the Kerala University for Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University and Sree Narayanaguru Open University were prepared as the original statues of these universities were drafted in Malayalam.

The documents will have to be signed by the Law Secretary, the Chief Secretary and all the Ministers concerned. The State Ministers holding the portfolios of Health, Higher Education, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Agriculture will have to sign the Ordinances.

Finally, the Chief Minister too will have to sign all the draft documents before being sent to the Governor.

The draft Ordinance will have to be approved, signed and promulgated by the Governor for it to take effect.