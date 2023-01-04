Harbour stakeholders petition Union Minister about net mending facility

January 04, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - KOCHI

Cochin fishing harbour stakeholders under the aegis of the Harbour Vyavasaya Samrakshana Samithi have submitted a petition to the visiting Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries L. Murugan seeking to consider their views on the requirement of a net mending facility within the harbour area with water frontage.

K.M. Noushad of the Samithi said the net mending facility was earlier housed inside the old harbour itself and it was convenient for those repairing nets for boats.

A fishing boat owner said boats operating in nearby harbours, including Munambam, too used the Thoppumpady harbour for net repair requirements. Modern nets are heavy, and it is difficult to drag them to the new location, which is around 40 metres away from the old facility. The earlier location was more convenient for fishermen, he added.

The Cochin Purse Seine Matsya Thozhilali Union, representing fishermen operating purse seine boats, said in a statement here that the development of the fishing harbour should also consider suggestions from stakeholders. Otherwise, the development of the harbour would be one-sided and anti-fishermen, said union president Jackson Pollayil.

He alleged that the proposals of fish workers appeared to have been neglected. The need for finger jetties or smaller jetties to allow more fishing boats to harbour had been highlighted during meetings with the authorities. However, it had been neglected, he said. The need for alternative arrangements for storing fishing nets when the old ones were demolished had not been considered, he added.

Fish workers also suggested that the waterfront at the fishing harbour be dredged and draft deepened.