Handloom Village to perpetuate a rich legacy, recapture Chendamangalam’s glory

November 19, 2022 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Handloom Village (Katihari Gramam), the foundation stone for which was laid on Saturday, will recapture the rich heritage of Chendamangalam, besides focusing on Kerala’s grand handweaving tradition.

The Handloom Village will be the point where traditions will meet a growing interest in tourism and cultural life as a whole linked to the history of Muzuris being unearthed through a series of archaeological excavations at sites close to Chendamangalam.

The Handloom Village will be a comprehensive space where one will come into contact with all aspects of the handloom industry, said an official of the Department of Industries. The project, expected to cost around ₹19 crore in the first phase, is being executed under the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles.

A handloom museum on the history of handloom industry in the country will be one of the attractions of the Handloom Village.

Sources said though several sites were considered for setting up the Handloom Village, the authorities finally zeroed in on Chendamangalam considering its importance on the industry map of the State. There are 13 weaving cooperative societies and around 600 weavers who are almost perennially attached to the industry in Chendamangalam and neighbouring areas.

Spinning floors, production and demonstration centre, and sales and marketing facilities will be the other aspects making up the Handloom Village. It will be a rich tribute to Chendamangalam and Paravoor areas, nestled close to the banks of the Periyar, which are renowned for the weaving industry. No other event underscored this aspect than the massive support that came to the rescue of the industry following the epic floods of August 2018.

The presence of historical places like the Kottayil Kovilakam and the Cheraman Masjid add to the colour and attraction of the Handloom Village. Around three acres from the Paravoor Yarn Bank has been availed for the facility, which will come up on 1.5 acres.