Handloom Village project gets a fresh lease of life

Land to be acquired for road to proposed facility at Chendamangalam

The Chendamangalam Handloom Village project, linked to promotion of handloom products through a series of steps that include product diversification, diversified designs, research, dyeing facilities, improved marketing and tourism promotion and creation of awareness about traditional skills, has received a new lease of life with a meeting led by the Industries department on Tuesday deciding to go ahead with acquiring sufficient land for a road to the site of the proposed Handloom Village.

A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Secretary, Department of Industries, said the meeting concluded on a positive note and the project would now move ahead fast. The project’s revival has seen a special interest taken by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, he added pointing out that the decision on acquiring land for the road would be a major step towards realising the project.

Chendamangalam panchayat president Divya Unnikrishnan said the local body would be instrumental in facilitating the acquisition of land for about a 3.6-metre wide road and including the land thus acquired in the assets of the panchayat before the road is built.

T.S. Baby, president of the yarn bank and a member of the State Handloom Council, said the new project would be a big help in reviving the handloom sector in the State as a whole. The handloom sector has been under serious trouble following the epic floods of 2018 in the State and subsequent crises created by the pandemic over the past two years, Mr. Baby added.

Central aid

The Chendamangalam Handloom Village will get substantial assistance from the Union government. Around 1.5 acres have been acquired in Kizhakkumpuram in Chendamangalam for the project. Exhibitions, regular visits by tourists, including schoolchildren, and popularisation of weavers’ skills are among the possibilities, Mr. Baby added.

The boost to the handloom village project comes at a time when there is significant shortage of raw materials like yarn and dyes and a sharp fall in sales.