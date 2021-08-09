Handloom cooperatives to have e-commerce portal

Kochi

09 August 2021 02:28 IST

Nabard to support project; platform to be launched on pilot basis in district

Handloom cooperatives will soon get an online platform to sell products and familiarise customers with authentic products. Industry sources said that discussions were held with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), which will support the programme.

Sources said bulk of the products that now pass for handloom products are churned out in powerlooms. The online platform, expected to be up and running by Onam, will help customers realise the quality of handloom products. The platform will also help customers send their feedback.

It will be launched on a pilot basis for handloom cooperatives in Ernakulam district before it will be extended to include all cooperatives in the State.

Meanwhile, after Onam and Vishu season sales having been wrecked by the pandemic, handloom weavers in the district, especially in Chendamangalam, are pinning their hopes on upcoming festivities.

Around 65% of sales in a year take place during the Onam season, said T.S. Baby of the handloom cooperative at Chendamangalam, and the upcoming season offers hope that the pending stock can be sold off by cooperatives.

He said cooperatives, 13 of them in Paravur taluk, had stocks worth around ₹6 crore. If stock could be sold off during the season, it would be a great relief for around 500 weavers as well as around 200 people, who are indirectly employed in the weaving industry. The stocks mostly comprise dhotis, saris, and shirt pieces, he said.

Handloom cooperatives have been cheered by the support being extended by local primary cooperative societies as well as NGOs that have promised to boost sales during Onam. The announcement by the State government that shops can now be opened up for near-normal sales during the day is another boost to the confidence of weavers, Mr. Baby added.